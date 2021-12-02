U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Aaryn Scires and Cambria Galloway try to block a spike from San Jose State's Haylee Nelson during a match at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 12, 2021. Air Force defeated San Jose 3-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 18:54
|Photo ID:
|6522105
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-XS730-2005
|Resolution:
|2997x1995
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFA Volleyball vs San Jose State [Image 6 of 6], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
