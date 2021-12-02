Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Volleyball vs San Jose State [Image 2 of 6]

    USAFA Volleyball vs San Jose State

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Aaryn Scires hits the ball after a spike from San Jose State during a match at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 12, 2021. Air Force defeated San Jose 3-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 18:54
    Photo ID: 6522102
    VIRIN: 210212-F-XS730-2002
    Resolution: 4013x2671
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USAFA Volleyball vs San Jose State [Image 6 of 6], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volleyball
    Air Force
    USAFA

