USAFA Volleyball vs San Jose State

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Alex King dives to hit the ball during a match against San Jose State at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 12, 2021. Air Force defeated San Jose 3-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US by Trevor Cokley