Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Billet Over Rank [Image 3 of 3]

    Billet Over Rank

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Sgt. Jeffery Ky Willman II with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Posses for a photo Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Sgt. Jeffery Ky Willman II is one of the few Sergeants nominated to become a senior drill instructor, a coveted billet traditionally reserved for Staff Sergeant or Gunnery Sergeants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:25
    Photo ID: 6521905
    VIRIN: 210204-M-IG436-0045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: PLYMOUTH, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Billet Over Rank [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Billet Over Rank
    Billet Over Rank
    Billet Over Rank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT