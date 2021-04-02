Billet Over Rank

Sgt. Jeffery Ky Willman II with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Posses for a photo Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Sgt. Jeffery Ky Willman II is one of the few Sergeants nominated to become a senior drill instructor, a coveted billet traditionally reserved for Staff Sergeant or Gunnery Sergeants.

