Sgt. Jose M. Feliciano with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Posses for a photo Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Sgt. Jose M. Feliciano is one of the few Sergeants nominated to become a senior drill instructor, a coveted billet traditionally reserved for Staff Sergeant or Gunnery Sergeants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6521903 VIRIN: 210204-M-IG436-0044 Resolution: 5465x3936 Size: 2.5 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Billet Over Rank [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.