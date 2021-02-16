Billet Over Rank

The billet of senior drill instructor is historically reserved for exemplary staff noncommissioned officers who are the best the Corps has to offer. Though this position is normally filled by a staff sergeant or gunnery sergeant, there are a choice few sergeants who are selected to serve as SDIs and earn the coveted “black belt.”

Sgt. Jeffery Ky Willman II is one of the select group of sergeants who have been chosen to serve as a senior drill instructor aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. To even be considered for this billet as a sergeant, Willman had to consistently impress his leadership and seek responsibilities outside of his normal, already demanding schedule as a drill instructor. In a few weeks, Willman will embark on his first cycle as the head of the platoon with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion.

“The team is more important than myself and the recruits we train deserve everything we have,” said Willman. “I hope that when my tour is completed, I will have contributed in some small way to the massive legacy left behind by the drill instructors who have helped shape our Corps.”

Sgt. Alli Faith Tellez is another sergeant who is currently serving as a SDI. She originally became a drill instructor to impact others the way her drill instructors impacted her.

“My drill instructors had a very positive and far-reaching impact on who I am personally and professionally, “said Tellez. “I wanted to give back to the Marine Corps and impact its future generations in the same way and I knew by being a drill instructor I would have the opportunity to do that.”







“Serving in a billet usually reserved for SNCOs is a very difficult, humbling and rewarding experience,” said Tellez. “I am challenged every day to think outside the box both in problem solving and leadership situations. I have learned a lot about myself, but even more about the Marines I serve with. Staying grounded, approachable, and continuing to keep an open mind to new and innovative ways of training recruits and drill instructors is something I push myself to do every day.”

Sgt. Jose M. Feliciano initially joined the Marine Corps because he wanted to go to war with the best and now he trains his recruits and drill instructors to demand the best of themselves every day. Feliciano is a SDI with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and is looking forward towards his next steps as he prepares to leave the drill field and transition back to the fleet Marine Corps.

“I felt that becoming a drill instructor was my way of paying back the Marine Corps for taking care of me when I was at my weakest,” said Feliciano. “Hard work and confidence helped me become a senior drill instructor and made me realize that I am never too big of a person to complete a task. Because of this opportunity, I can see the bigger picture and I can teach these young men how to be effective leaders and how to take ownership of all their actions.”

