    Roadrunners prepare for JRTC [Image 3 of 3]

    Roadrunners prepare for JRTC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Vehicles assigned to 396th Composite Truck, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct a tactical road movement during a field training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb 6. The company is conducting training exercises to prepare for and upcoming Joint Readiness training Center rotation in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division where they will conduct troop transport and supply delivery missions.

    This work, Roadrunners prepare for JRTC [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd DSB

