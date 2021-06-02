Roadrunners prepare for JRTC

Vehicles assigned to 396th Composite Truck, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct a tactical road movement during a field training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb 6. The company is conducting training exercises to prepare for and upcoming Joint Readiness training Center rotation in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division where they will conduct troop transport and supply delivery missions.

