Roadrunners prepare for JRTC

Vehicles assigned to 396th Composite Truck, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct a tactical road movement during a field training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb 6. The company is conducting training exercises to prepare for and upcoming Joint Readiness training Center rotation in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division where they will conduct troop transport and supply delivery missions.

Soldiers with 396th Composite Truck Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conducted a Field Training Exercise Feb. 5-7 and Feb. 9-11, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, to prepare Soldiers for an upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.



396th CTC will be supporting 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division during their rotation at JRTC. During their rotation, the CTC will be responsible for troop transportation and transportation of a variety of supplies with an element primarily composed of Palletized Load Systems and Medium Tactical Vehicles.



“We are preparing our Soldiers by performing operations that are normally conducted in garrison in a tactical environment with an enemy threat,” said 1st Lt. Ty Krueger, a platoon leader with 396th CTC. “We are also refreshing our Soldiers on level one task knowledge to build proficiency at every level and to ensure that the platoon has the combined knowledge to support our customers while deployed in an unfamiliar environment.”



During their FTX Soldiers conducted planning, preparing and executing convoys during day and night operations to familiarize with their equipment that will be used at JRTC.



“Ensuring that all of our junior Soldiers and noncommissioned officers are ready and proficient with all operations is important,” said Sgt. Timothy Ellison, a squad leader with 396th CTC. “I am confident that we will successfully complete the mission because we are working together as a team.”



The FTX allows 396th CTC Soldiers to gain build on their fundamentals and to better prepare themselves for the upcoming missions at JRTC.

“Practice makes us professionals,” said Pfc. Ashley Metayer, a motor transport operator with 396th CTC. “This field exercise has helped me out a lot, I am ready to go support and do what we do best.”



The 396th CTC Soldiers and leaders pride themselves on their ability to conduct sustainment transport operations and customer service. Drivers are qualified on multiple vehicle platforms allowing there company to adapt to rapidly evolving sustainment operations driven by the requirements of the maneuver units.



“Our team is always ready and able to go at a moment’s notice, we’re trained, experienced and proficient at what we do,” said Krueger. “We’re the team that keeps the fight going by providing transportation.”

