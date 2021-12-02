210212-N-HN101-046 - LCDR Todd Sehl, deputy training department head, NCDOC, stands with his family at his retirement ceremony after 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:54 Photo ID: 6521772 VIRIN: 210212-N-HN101-046 Resolution: 3372x2448 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Retires a Cyber Forensics and Training Officer [Image 3 of 3], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.