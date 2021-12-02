210212-N-HN101-046 - LCDR Todd Sehl, deputy training department head, NCDOC, stands with his family at his retirement ceremony after 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6521772
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-HN101-046
|Resolution:
|3372x2448
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Retires a Cyber Forensics and Training Officer [Image 3 of 3], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
