Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Retires a Cyber Forensics and Training Officer

NORFOLK, VA (NNS) – Lt. Cmdr. Todd Sehl, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC), deputy training department head, retired from the Navy during a ceremony in the Hall of Heroes Auditorium, Feb.12.



An estimated 25 guests of immediate family members, the NCDOC Wardroom, and current shipmates attended the ceremony in the spacious auditorium that allowed for the required physical distancing. The ceremony was also live-streamed for family, friends and shipmates unable to attend. All guests – whether in-person or virtual – attended to honor and bid fair winds and following seas to Sehl, whose Navy career began in 1997 as an enlisted Sailor attending the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) program.



The ceremony’s presiding officer was Capt. Harold Cole, commanding officer, NCDOC. Cole praised Sehl for his many years of service to the country and the Navy.



“Throughout your 20 years of service, you have clearly lived a Sailor’s life of action and adventure on and over the high seas, and across foreign shores, and more recently a different kind of adventure on the new frontier of cyberspace.”



Cole continued, “You did what so few Americans do or even think about today. You chose a rewarding career that made your life most worthwhile and with a great deal of pride and satisfaction. You served your country and the Navy with honor and distinction.”



Sehl’s sea tours included deployment on the USS Wasp (LHD-1) as a first division deck officer, operations division officer, and combat information center officer; then aboard the USS Thomas S. Gates (CG-69) as a propulsion assistant officer preparing all space and associated equipment for decommission; and finally aboard the USS Freedom (LCS-1) as an electronic materials officer in the combat systems department.



In 2013, Sehl graduated with a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, Ca..



Sehl’s shore assignments included U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va. as the assistant to the U.S. Navy liaison to U.S. Strategic Command, and special assistant to the command information officer at U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Commander 10th Fleet, Ft. Meade, Md., where he oversaw efforts to secure Navy networks.



Sehl reported to NCDOC, his final assignment, in 2018. He served as the cyber forensics division officer until he rotated to the training department in 2019 where he was the deputy department head.



Sehl thanked the leaders whom he served with throughout his Navy career.



“I’ve had the opportunity to serve with a lot of leaders. Some I agreed with, others, not so much,” said Sehl. “But they each taught me something in their own way, whether they knew it or not. For that, I want to say ‘Thank you’. Thank you for your patience, time, and understanding. I learned how to lead from all of you.”



Sehl acknowledged that being a Sailor is not always easy.



“No one I ever met in the Navy did it on their own, nor was it ever easy. I am no exception. I am reminded of an old proverb, ‘A smooth sea never made a skilled Sailor.’ I learned that it takes the challenges we encounter throughout life that make us better,” Sehl said. “I have been and always will be honored to be part of a team that defends the nation. As this chapter of my Navy life ends and say my final farewell, I want to remind all my shipmates to embrace the rough seas. They will make you a better Sailor.”



Cole presented Sehl with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and certificates of appreciation to Sehl’s wife and children for their constant support throughout his Navy career.



The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial retirement flag folding and the recitation of the “The Watch” by several of the Wardroom members. Sehl was then relieved of his watch by Lt. Selby Arnold and piped ashore for the last time.



In his 20-year Navy career, Sehl earned several awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various campaign and unit awards.



NCDOC’s mission is to execute defensive cyberspace operations and enable global power projection through proactive network defense and reports operationally to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet.



