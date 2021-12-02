210212-N-HN101-025 - Capt. Harold Cole, commanding officer, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, pins the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to LCDR Todd Sehl, deputy training department head, NCDOC, during a retirement ceremony in the Hall of Heroes Auditorium, Suffolk, Va. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
This work, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Retires a Cyber Forensics and Training Officer [Image 3 of 3], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command Retires a Cyber Forensics and Training Officer
