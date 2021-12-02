Showing off a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch for Red Flag 21-1

An Airman displays a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 12, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. In order to ensure Team Whiteman always upholds its global deterrence responsibility, Red Flag challenged Airmen to operate in a limited environment to better enhance their readiness and ensure mission success. Aircrews rotated their mission duties throughout the large-force exercise, expanding their ability to plan and execute operations best fit for various contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

