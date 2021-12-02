Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Showing off a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch for Red Flag 21-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Showing off a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch for Red Flag 21-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman displays a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 12, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. In order to ensure Team Whiteman always upholds its global deterrence responsibility, Red Flag challenged Airmen to operate in a limited environment to better enhance their readiness and ensure mission success. Aircrews rotated their mission duties throughout the large-force exercise, expanding their ability to plan and execute operations best fit for various contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Showing off a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch for Red Flag 21-1 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

