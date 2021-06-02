Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo

    393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Multiple 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 6, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Along with aircrew, approximately 100 Team Whiteman Airmen participated in the large-force exercise as the lead wing. As the lead wing, RF 21-1 enabled Team Whiteman Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, while validating their always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6521764
    VIRIN: 210206-F-MZ237-1012
    Resolution: 7568x5504
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo
    Sunset over a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber at Nellis AFB
    Showing off a 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron patch for Red Flag 21-1

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Whiteman concludes Red Flag 21-1, personnel gains over 450 hours of experience

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

