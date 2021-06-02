Multiple 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 6, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Along with aircrew, approximately 100 Team Whiteman Airmen participated in the large-force exercise as the lead wing. As the lead wing, RF 21-1 enabled Team Whiteman Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, while validating their always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6521764
|VIRIN:
|210206-F-MZ237-1012
|Resolution:
|7568x5504
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Airmen stand for a group photo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Whiteman concludes Red Flag 21-1, personnel gains over 450 hours of experience
LEAVE A COMMENT