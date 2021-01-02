Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset over a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber at Nellis AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Sunset over a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber sits on a flightline during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 1, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During RF 21-1, the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flew approximately 60 B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber training missions with multiple aircraft in order to further enhance their experience for future sorties. Aircrews rotated their mission duties throughout the large-force exercise, expanding their ability to plan and execute operations best fit for various contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6521765
    VIRIN: 210201-F-MZ237-1004
    Resolution: 7547x4908
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset over a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber at Nellis AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Whiteman concludes Red Flag 21-1, personnel gains over 450 hours of experience

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

