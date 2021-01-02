A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber sits on a flightline during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 1, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During RF 21-1, the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flew approximately 60 B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber training missions with multiple aircraft in order to further enhance their experience for future sorties. Aircrews rotated their mission duties throughout the large-force exercise, expanding their ability to plan and execute operations best fit for various contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:48 Photo ID: 6521765 VIRIN: 210201-F-MZ237-1004 Resolution: 7547x4908 Size: 8.64 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset over a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber at Nellis AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.