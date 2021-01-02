Sunset over a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber at Nellis AFB

A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber sits on a flightline during Red Flag 21-1, Feb. 1, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During RF 21-1, the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flew approximately 60 B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber training missions with multiple aircraft in order to further enhance their experience for future sorties. Aircrews rotated their mission duties throughout the large-force exercise, expanding their ability to plan and execute operations best fit for various contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
