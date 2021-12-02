An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of United States interests and those of their allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:13 Photo ID: 6521686 VIRIN: 210212-F-ZB805-0841 Resolution: 3512x2195 Size: 819.15 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Liberty Wing stays postured [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.