The Liberty Wing stays postured

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts daily flying operations in order to ensure the Liberty Wing can deliver unique air combat capabilities when called upon by its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

