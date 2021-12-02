Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Liberty Wing stays postured [Image 10 of 16]

    The Liberty Wing stays postured

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron performs a flight maneuver after takeoff at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of United States interests and those of their allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6521681
    VIRIN: 210212-F-ZB805-0452
    Resolution: 3041x2026
    Size: 993.09 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Liberty Wing stays postured [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    posture
    Liberty Wing

