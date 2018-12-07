Captain Ryan Ripley, Commander of the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), cases the unit guidon during a deployment ceremony held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Glenville, NY on February 13th, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Matthew Gunther)
07.12.2018
02.16.2021
|6521286
|210213-Z-IC052-1004
|8132x4671
|30.26 MB
|Location:
GLENVILLE, NY, US
|1
|0
This work, 1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard bomb disposal experts heading for Middle East
