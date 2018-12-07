1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony

Captain Ryan Ripley, Commander of the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), cases the unit guidon during a deployment ceremony held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Glenville, NY on February 13th, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Matthew Gunther)

