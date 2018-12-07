Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony

    GLENVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1108th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) pose for a group portrait during their deployment ceremony conducted on February 13 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Glenville, New York. The Soldiers will be deploying to the Central Command area or responsibility after training at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

