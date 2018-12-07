1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony

Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Baker, Commander of the 501st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), addresses attendees during a deployment ceremony for the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD) held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Glenville, NY on February 13th, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Matthew Gunther)

