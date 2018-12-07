Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony

    GLENVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Baker, Commander of the 501st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), addresses attendees during a deployment ceremony for the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD) held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Glenville, NY on February 13th, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Matthew Gunther)

    This work, 1108th Ordnance Company conducts farewell ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY Army National Guard bomb disposal experts heading for Middle East

    Central Command
    farewell
    Middle East
    EOD
    New York Army National Guard
    1108th Ordnance Company (EOD)

