Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VP-46 routine maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    VP-46 routine maintenance

    ITALY

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210129-N-KT659-1542 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 29, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Stephen Hart, (right), and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Maddison Buncher, (left), check test equipment for a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Jan. 29, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 03:45
    Photo ID: 6521140
    VIRIN: 210129-N-KT659-1542
    Resolution: 5331x3808
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 routine maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-46 routine maintenance
    VP-46 routine maintenance
    VP-46 routine maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    P-8
    Poseidon
    Grey Knights
    VP-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT