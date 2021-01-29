VP-46 routine maintenance

210129-N-KT659-1542 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 29, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Stephen Hart, (right), and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Maddison Buncher, (left), check test equipment for a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Jan. 29, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

