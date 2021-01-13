210113-N-KT659-1054 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Marcus Grossman checks in a tool, Jan. 13, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 03:45
|Photo ID:
|6521138
|VIRIN:
|210113-N-KT659-1054
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-46 routine maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT