VP-46 routine maintenance

210127-N-KT659-1514 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 27, 2021) Aviation Electronics Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Anteen removes a screw from a panel on a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Jan. 27, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

