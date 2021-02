U.S. Air Force defenders from the 736th Security Forces Squadron, assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, gather moments before boarding a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, during Cope North 21, Feb. 11, 2021, on Angaur, Palau. CN allows U.S. and allied forces to enhance interoperability and practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

