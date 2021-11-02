A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, approaches a landing during Cope North 21, Feb. 11, 2021, over Angaur, Palau. CN allows U.S. and allied forces to enhance interoperability and practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

