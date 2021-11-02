Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 21 [Image 9 of 14]

    Cope North 21

    ANGAUR, PALAU

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gene Walker, 36th Contingency Response Squadron assistant director of operations, waves on a C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base as it approaches the landing zone during Cope North 21, Feb. 11, 2021, on Angaur, Palau. CN allows U.S. and allied forces to enhance interoperability and practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 01:40
    VIRIN: 210211-F-SX156-1206
    Location: ANGAUR, PW 
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Palau
    36th Contingency Response Group
    Ryan Brooks
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 21

