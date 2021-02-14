Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU Marines return from Norway [Image 3 of 4]

    26th MEU Marines return from Norway

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Abarca, an administrative clerk assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), ensures Marines and Sailors are accounted for at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2021. Marines with the 26th MEU returned from cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway which allowed them to familiarize themselves with survival in extreme cold weather conditions. The training also enhanced interoperability with allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marines return from Norway [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    26th MEU

