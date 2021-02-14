26th MEU Marines return from Norway

U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), offload a bus at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2021. Marines with the 26th MEU returned from cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway which allowed them to familiarize themselves with survival in extreme cold weather conditions. The training also enhanced interoperability with allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

