    26th MEU Marines return from Norway [Image 1 of 4]

    26th MEU Marines return from Norway

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tavonne Douglas, a food-service chief with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), waits to board a C-17 Globemaster III in Ramstein, Germany Feb. 13, 2021. Marines with the 26th MEU returned from cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway which allowed them to familiarize themselves with survival in extreme cold weather conditions. The training also enhanced interoperability with allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 21:44
    Photo ID: 6520705
    VIRIN: 210213-M-CM018-1001
    Resolution: 2832x3665
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marines return from Norway [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    26th MEU

