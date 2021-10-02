U.S. Army Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) performs data entries for those recieving the COVID-19 vaccination at the Coleman Young Community Center, Detroit, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Feb. 3 the MING has administered more than 47,000 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6520632
|VIRIN:
|210210-Z-RZ686-1005
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT