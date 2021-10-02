Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) performs data entries for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccination at the Coleman Young Community Center, Detroit, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Feb. 3 the MING has administered more than 47,000 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

