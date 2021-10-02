Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 8]

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) schedules COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Wayne County Public Health Department, at a call center set up at the Coleman Young Community Center, Detroit, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Feb. 3 the MING has administered more than 47,000 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

