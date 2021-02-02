The 143rd Regional Support Group at Joint Training Center, Jordan congratulates Chief Warrrant Officer Tasha Dow on her promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 3. CW3 Dow was promoted while on mission in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 04:55 Photo ID: 6520234 VIRIN: 210202-A-BR386-241 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.48 MB Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 143rd RSG Congratulates CW2 Tasha Dow on her promotion to CW3. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.