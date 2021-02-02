The 143rd Regional Support Group commander Col Thomas Dennis removes the Chief Warrant Officer 2 patch off to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3 for Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tasha Dow's promotion here at Joint Training Center, Jordan . CW3 Dow was promoted while on mission in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 04:55
|Photo ID:
|6520233
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-BR386-212
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col Thomas Dennis removes CW2 Tasha Dow's CW2 patch to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
143D Regional Support Group's Newest Chief Warrant Officer 3
LEAVE A COMMENT