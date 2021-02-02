Col Thomas Dennis removes CW2 Tasha Dow's CW2 patch to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3.

The 143rd Regional Support Group commander Col Thomas Dennis removes the Chief Warrant Officer 2 patch off to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3 for Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tasha Dow's promotion here at Joint Training Center, Jordan . CW3 Dow was promoted while on mission in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group.

