    Col Thomas Dennis removes CW2 Tasha Dow's CW2 patch to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3. [Image 1 of 2]

    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    The 143rd Regional Support Group commander Col Thomas Dennis removes the Chief Warrant Officer 2 patch off to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3 for Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tasha Dow's promotion here at Joint Training Center, Jordan . CW3 Dow was promoted while on mission in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 04:55
    Photo ID: 6520233
    VIRIN: 210202-A-BR386-212
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Thomas Dennis removes CW2 Tasha Dow's CW2 patch to replace it with Chief Warrant Officer 3. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    143rd RSG Congratulates CW2 Tasha Dow on her promotion to CW3.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team

