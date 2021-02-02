143D Regional Support Group's Newest Chief Warrant Officer 3

Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | The 143rd Regional Support Group at Joint Training Center, Jordan congratulates Chief...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | The 143rd Regional Support Group at Joint Training Center, Jordan congratulates Chief Warrrant Officer Tasha Dow on her promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 3. CW3 Dow was promoted while on mission in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group. see less | View Image Page

JORDAN-- On February 2, 2021, the 143rd Regional Support Group had the honor of promoting Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tasha Dow, to Chief Warrant Officer 3 in a brief ceremony at the Joint Training Center.



Dow who has been in the Connecticut Army National Guard (CTARNG) since January 2002, enlisted as a 68W, combat medic. After 11 years she pursued the warrant officer route in order to become a pilot. She later re-classed to an 82A, transportation warrant. Currently, she works as the Equal Opportunity Advisor for all of Area Support Group Jordan (ASG-J) and supported commands. On the stateside, Dow is the State Equal Employment Manager for the CTARNG.



Dow is a vital part of our mission at the Joint Training Center. She continuously seeks to show everyone the importance of equal opportunity and why it is imperative to our organization.



Chief Dow ended her ceremony with a few words for her family back home, “I want to thank my family, especially my kids, for putting up with me being gone all the time and being so supportive and amazing.”