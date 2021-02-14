The District of Columbia National Guard Family Program hands out cupcakes, cookies, and gifts to Soldiers and Airmen for Valentine’s Day at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 17:58 Photo ID: 6520144 VIRIN: 210214-Z-JA557-0006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.29 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valentine's Day gifts given out to Soldiers and Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.