U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Esene and Ms. Sylvia Lynch, Child & Youth Program Coordinator, prepare to send a box of Valentine’s Day gifts and cards to Soldiers and Airmen in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. Valentine’s Day cards were sent in and written by students of local high schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6520146
|VIRIN:
|210214-Z-JA557-0004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Valentine's Day gifts given out to Soldiers and Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
