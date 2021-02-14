Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valentine's Day gifts given out to Soldiers and Airmen [Image 6 of 6]

    Valentine's Day gifts given out to Soldiers and Airmen

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Esene and Ms. Sylvia Lynch, Child & Youth Program Coordinator, prepare to send a box of Valentine’s Day gifts and cards to Soldiers and Airmen in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. Valentine’s Day cards were sent in and written by students of local high schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 17:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentine's Day gifts given out to Soldiers and Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Capitol Response

