USS MAHAN Flight Quarters

210208-N-FD648-1207 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8 2021) -- An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 carries cargo onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Feb. 8, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 Photo ID: 6520020 Location: US