210208-N-FD648-1207 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8 2021) -- An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 carries cargo onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Feb. 8, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6520020
|VIRIN:
|210208-N-FD648-1207
|Resolution:
|5472x3577
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, USS MAHAN Flight Quarters [Image 8 of 8], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
