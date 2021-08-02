USS MAHAN Flight Quarters

210208-N-FD648-1125 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Alvarado directs a MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned, to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Feb. 8, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

