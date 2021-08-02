Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MAHAN Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 8]

    USS MAHAN Flight Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210208-N-FD648-1125 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Alvarado directs a MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned, to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Feb. 8, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6520016
    VIRIN: 210208-N-FD648-1125
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MAHAN Flight Quarters [Image 8 of 8], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Flight Quarters
    U.S. Navy
    DDG 72

