18th Air Force command chief meets with base defenders

Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, observes Airmen 1st Class Kyra Williams and Travis Cross Manhart, both 436th Security Forces Squadron response force members, engaging in an active shooter training exercise using the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO) firearm training simulator during a tour of the 436th SFS training facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. Bickley visited Dover AFB to experience firsthand how Dover Airmen contribute to the 18th Air Force mission of warfighter readiness and sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

