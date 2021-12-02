Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force command chief meets with base defenders [Image 3 of 4]

    18th Air Force command chief meets with base defenders

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Briana Hughson, 436th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, during a tour of the 436th SFS training facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. As a career defender, Bickley entered the Air Force in December 1993 and graduated from the Security Forces Apprentice Course at Lackland AFB, Texas, in May 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force command chief meets with base defenders [Image 4 of 4], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ravens
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    18th Air Force command chief
    CMSgt. Chad Bickley

