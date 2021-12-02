Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, speaks with members of the 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section during a tour of the 436th SFS training facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. As Air Mobility Command’s sole numbered air force, 18th Air Force ensures the readiness and sustainment of approximately 36,000 active duty, Air Force Reserve and civilian Airmen at 12 wings and one stand-alone group. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th AF supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 21:45 Photo ID: 6519806 VIRIN: 210212-F-BO262-1005 Resolution: 4450x2864 Size: 4.92 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force command chief meets with base defenders [Image 4 of 4], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.