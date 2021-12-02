Counselors share Valentine’s Day story

During their time as Military Police, the Licata's video chat to keep the communication going in their relationship. Over the years, Staff Sgt. Alisa Licata and wife, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas, often video chat while they are separated at work and during deployments. They continue to video chat today to keep their marriage healthy. (Courtesy Photo)

