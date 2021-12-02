Upon Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata's return from a deployment her wife, Staff Sgt. Alisa Licata, was chosen with 24hr notice to serve as color guard for a Military Police ball. Alisa new that Jennifer’s uniform wasn’t ready because she had just returned home that week from deployment so she update her uniform and put it together in the bathroom just before the ball started and left to conduct her color guard duties. The Licata's are Career Counselors for 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 18:59 Photo ID: 6519778 VIRIN: 210213-A-RA754-0001 Resolution: 640x640 Size: 72.52 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: MIRA LOMA, CA, US Hometown: YUCCA VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Counselors share Valentine’s Day story [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.