Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Counselors share Valentine’s Day story [Image 2 of 3]

    Counselors share Valentine’s Day story

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Upon Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata's return from a deployment her wife, Staff Sgt. Alisa Licata, was chosen with 24hr notice to serve as color guard for a Military Police ball. Alisa new that Jennifer’s uniform wasn’t ready because she had just returned home that week from deployment so she update her uniform and put it together in the bathroom just before the ball started and left to conduct her color guard duties. The Licata's are Career Counselors for 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6519778
    VIRIN: 210213-A-RA754-0001
    Resolution: 640x640
    Size: 72.52 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: MIRA LOMA, CA, US
    Hometown: YUCCA VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counselors share Valentine’s Day story [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Counselors share Valentine’s Day story
    Counselors share Valentine’s Day story
    Counselors share Valentine’s Day story

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Counselors share Valentine&rsquo;s Day story

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Valentine's Day
    Brave Rifles
    3rd Cavalry Regiment
    3dCR
    Army Career Counselors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT