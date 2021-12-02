Upon Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata's return from a deployment her wife, Staff Sgt. Alisa Licata, was chosen with 24hr notice to serve as color guard for a Military Police ball. Alisa new that Jennifer’s uniform wasn’t ready because she had just returned home that week from deployment so she update her uniform and put it together in the bathroom just before the ball started and left to conduct her color guard duties. The Licata's are Career Counselors for 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6519778
|VIRIN:
|210213-A-RA754-0001
|Resolution:
|640x640
|Size:
|72.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MIRA LOMA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|YUCCA VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Counselors share Valentine’s Day story [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Counselors share Valentine’s Day story
