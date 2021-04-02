Staff Sgt. Alisa Licata, from Yucca Valley, California and Career Counselor for 4th Squadron and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata, from Mira Loma, California and Career Counselor for Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment met on Valentine’s Day in 2012 at basic training and communication has been key in their marriage for the past seven years. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6519777
|VIRIN:
|210213-A-RA754-4219
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MIRA LOMA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|YUCCA VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Counselors share Valentine’s Day story [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Counselors share Valentine’s Day story
LEAVE A COMMENT