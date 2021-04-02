Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counselors share Valentine’s Day story

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Alisa Licata, from Yucca Valley, California and Career Counselor for 4th Squadron and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Licata, from Mira Loma, California and Career Counselor for Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment met on Valentine’s Day in 2012 at basic training and communication has been key in their marriage for the past seven years. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counselors share Valentine’s Day story [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Brave Rifles
    3rd Cavalry Regiment
    3dCR
    Army Career Counselor

