Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies

Combined squads of Indian and U.S. infantrymen practice small-unit tactics Feb. 9, 2021, during bilateral Indo-U.S. Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, India. Now in its 16th iteration, Yudh Abhyas brings together India's 11th Jammu And Kashmir Rifles Battalion and the U.S. Army's 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in order to build on the enduring Indian-U.S. partnership through 14 days of combined field training, cultural exchange and a brigade-level command post exercise, leading to greater interoperability between the two nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team public affairs.)

