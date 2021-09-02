Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies [Image 1 of 8]

    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies

    INDIA

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Indian and U.S. infantrymen take cover behind an Indian Army BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, Feb. 9, 2021, during bilateral Indo-U.S. Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, India. Now in its 16th iteration, Yudh Abhyas brings together India's 11th Jammu And Kashmir Rifles Battalion and the U.S. Army's 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in order to build on the enduring Indian-U.S. partnership through 14 days of combined field training, cultural exchange and a brigade-level command post exercise, leading to greater interoperability between the two nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team public affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 12:01
    Photo ID: 6519657
    VIRIN: 210209-A-RI070-243
    Resolution: 1779x1186
    Size: 229.52 KB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies
    Yudh Abhyas brings together infantrymen from Indian and US armies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    TAGS

    YudhAbhyas20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT