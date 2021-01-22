Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom

51st Fighter Wing, the 51st FW Judge Advocate General, and 51st Civil Engineer Squadron leadership cut a ribbon during the opening of the remodeled courtroom at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Kan. 22, 2021. The 51st CES and the 411th Contracting Brigade work alongside customers across the installation to provide the highest quality construction and contracting services for agencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

