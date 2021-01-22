Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, wears a judge’s robe and holds a gavel in Osan Air Base’s courtroom, Jan. 22, 2021. Wing leadership received an immersion of Judge Advocate duties and facilities following the grand opening of the remodeled courtroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 08:48
|Photo ID:
|6519628
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-EM786-0136
|Resolution:
|8204x6205
|Size:
|31.7 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT