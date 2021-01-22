Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, wears a judge’s robe and holds a gavel in Osan Air Base’s courtroom, Jan. 22, 2021. Wing leadership received an immersion of Judge Advocate duties and facilities following the grand opening of the remodeled courtroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 08:48 Photo ID: 6519628 VIRIN: 210122-F-EM786-0136 Resolution: 8204x6205 Size: 31.7 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.